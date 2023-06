Murphy (hamstring) appeared as a pinch hitter Thursday against the Phillies but won't be ready to catch Friday's game in Cincinnati, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

There's still a chance Murphy could return later this weekend, per Bowman, and his appearance off the bench Thursday makes an injured list stint less likely. Chadwick Tromp will serve as Travis d'Arnaud's backup in the meantime. Murphy struck out in his pinch-hit appearance.