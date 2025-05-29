Fairchild exited Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Phillies due to a dislocated pinky, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Despite injuring his finger on a steal attempt Thursday afternoon, Fairchild is reportedly still available to serve as a pinch runner during the nightcap -- likely while wearing a sliding mitt this time. The 29-year-old has appeared in 21 games for Atlanta this season and owns a .182/.250/.273 slash line through 36 plate appearances.