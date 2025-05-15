Fairchild went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and two runs scored during Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Washington.
Fairchild reached safely in three of his four plate appearances and accounted for three of Atlanta's four runs scored. He plated Michael Harris in the third inning with a double before coming around to score on a throwing error. Wednesday's game snapped Fairchild's lengthy hitting slump, as he came into the contest just 1-for-20 on the year.
