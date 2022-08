Matzek (3-2) picked up the win Sunday over the Marlins, allowing one hit and striking out one in a scoreless eighth inning.

Atlanta was in a 1-0 hole when Matzek took the mound, but he kept the deficit from getting worse and was rewarded when his team rallied in the top of the ninth. The southpaw has two wins and a save in his last three appearances, and in 17 innings since the beginning of July he sports a 2.65 ERA and 1.12 WHIP, albeit with a lackluster 13:8 K:BB.