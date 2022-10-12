Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Matzek (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Earlier this week, Matzek was removed from Atlanta's roster ahead of the National League Division Series with the Phillies due to elbow discomfort, and follow-up tests evidently determined that the southpaw would need reconstructive surgery to address the surgery. Even if Matzek meets the short end of the 12-to-16-month recovery timeline typical for Tommy John surgeries, he won't be available to pitch for Atlanta until at least the spring of 2024, when he'll be 33 years old. Matzek was a key piece out of the bullpen for Atlanta during last season's World Series run, but he had taken a slight step back during the 2022 campaign, logging a 3.50 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 36:29 K:BB over 43.2 innings.
