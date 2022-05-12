Grissom is hitting .294/.395/.392 with two homers, 20 RBI and five steals across 25 games for High-A Rome.

That 11:16 BB:K looks good on him, if not quite as incredible as the 11:5 mark he put up in 12 games after being promoted to Rome last year. A 2019 11th-round pick, Grissom (no relation to former major leaguer Marquis Grissom) looked very promising in the minors last year, producing a composite .319/.418/.464 line with seven homers, 16 steals and a 45:54 BB:K across 87 games. The 21-year-old is a big kid at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, but despite seeing plenty of action at second and third last year, he's mostly stayed at shortstop this season. Ultimately, he may profile as nothing more than a very good utility infielder, but with a frame that big, he certainly could grow into more power, which would help his case to become an everyday big leaguer down the line.