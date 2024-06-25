Short went 0-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's loss to St. Louis.

Orlando Arcia left the game in the sixth inning complaining of dizziness, and Short took over at shortstop and as the No. 9 hitter. It was his first game action since June 5, and with Arcia likely to get at least Tuesday's game off, the 29-year-old utility infielder should pick up his first start since May 25. Short's .150/.320/.200 slash line in 50 plate appearances since joining Atlanta suggests he won't be much more than a DFS punt play, however.