Toro and Jesse Winker were acquired by the Brewers on Friday in exchange for Kolten Wong and cash considerations, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Toro was acquired by the Mariners from the Astros at the 2021 trade deadline, and he's now on the move once again. The 25-year-old played in a career-high 109 games last season, but he struggled offensively with a .185/.239/.324 slash line, 10 home runs and 35 RBI. He's under team control through 2026 and should have the chance to secure a starting spot in the lineup during spring training with Wong's departure opening up the job at second base.