Houser (elbow) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday against the Dodgers, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The 29-year-old joined the Brewers in Los Angeles as a member of the taxi squad on Monday, and he'll re-enter the starting rotation Wednesday after being sidelined nearly eight weeks by a right flexor strain. Houser was originally scheduled to throw 60-to-75 pitches in a minor-league rehab start Sunday before the change of plan, and he's likely to have a similar workload his first outing back with Milwaukee.
