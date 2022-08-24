Houser (elbow) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday against the Dodgers, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old joined the Brewers in Los Angeles as a member of the taxi squad on Monday, and he'll re-enter the starting rotation Wednesday after being sidelined nearly eight weeks by a right flexor strain. Houser was originally scheduled to throw 60-to-75 pitches in a minor-league rehab start Sunday before the change of plan, and he's likely to have a similar workload his first outing back with Milwaukee.