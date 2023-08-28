The Brewers placed Houser on the 15-day injured list Monday with right elbow effusion.

When Houser exited after two innings in his start during Sunday's win over the Padres, the Brewers relayed that the 30-year-old was dealing with "minor" right forearm tightness. Follow-up tests revealed that he was actually experiencing fluid buildup in his elbow, and a trip to the injured list was deemed necessary. Bryse Wilson ended up covering four scoreless innings behind Houser on Sunday and could be a candidate to step in as the Brewers' new No. 5 starter, though it's conceivable that manager Craig Counsell opts for a four-man rotation this week thanks to a well-timed off day Thursday.