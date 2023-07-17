Houser did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Reds. He struck out five.

Though Jake Fraley tagged Houser for a two-run homer in the third inning, Houser managed to put together a decent showing Sunday, tying his season high in strikeouts and lasting at least five innings for a third straight start. Though Houser owns a 3.79 ERA through 57 innings, his lack of strikeouts (6.2 K/9) and inability to go deep into games (six or more innings pitched three times in 10 starts) make him difficult to trust in most formats.