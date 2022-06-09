Houser (3-6) got the loss Wednesday after he pitched six innings, surrendering five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five against the Phillies.

Houser had trouble with the Phillies lineup in this one, particularly when it came to the long ball. He gave up a two-run shot to Bryson Stott in the top of the third, another two-run homer to Kyle Schwarber in the fourth and a solo shot to Odubel Herrera in the fifth. The three home runs allowed were a season high for the 29-year-old and he has now given up 11 runs over 15 innings in his last three starts. Houser's difficult stretch has raised his ERA from 2.98 to 3.92 over 57.1 frames in 11 starts this season. He'll look to right the ship Tuesday when he's tentatively set to face the Mets.