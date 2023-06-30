Houser (3-2) earned the win over the Mets on Thursday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five batters over six innings.

Houser's previous two outings came out of the bullpen, but he was inserted back into the starting rotation to face New York. The right-hander gave up back-to-back solo homers to Brett Baty and Brandon Nimmo in the third inning, but those were the only runs he allowed in the contest. Houser was far from dominant -- he recorded only one 1-2-3 inning and notched just seven swinging strikes -- but the end result was a victory in a matchup versus future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer. It's uncertain what Milwaukee's long-term plan is for Houser, as his move back into a starting role was precipitated by a 17-day, 17-game stretch for the club leading into the All-Star break.