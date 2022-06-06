Hall was outrighted to High-A Wisconsin on Sunday.
Hall was surprisingly called up from High-A Wisconsin on Thursday, but that may have just been a result of the Brewers wanting to bring up a catcher from the minors that was close in proximity to Milwaukee after Omar Narvaez (illness) was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. Alex Jackson was able to arrive in Milwaukee from Triple-A Nashville on Friday, so Hall was ultimately moved off the 40-man roster without playing in a game for the big club. As expected, he wasn't claimed off waivers, so the 23-year-old will stay in the organization and head back to Wisconsin