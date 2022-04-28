McCutchen went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Pirates. He walked once and struck out once.

McCutchen led off the game with a home run against Jose Quintana and added a game-winning, two-run single in the top of the ninth inning, producing all three runs for the Brewers against his former team. Thursday's performance marked McCutchen's first three-hit game and his first homer of the season. He's currently hitting .250 with nine RBI and three steals.