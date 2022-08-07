McCutchen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
McCutchen started the past 23 games and will receive Sunday off after posting an .822 OPS with four home runs, 16 RBI, 14 runs and three stolen bases during that stretch. Keston Hiura will bat sixth as the designated hitter Sunday for Milwaukee.
More News
-
Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Homers, gets aboard thrice•
-
Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Doubles twice, steals third•
-
Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Doubles twice, steals base in win•
-
Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Tacks on two RBI•
-
Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Stelas sixth base•
-
Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: On bench Wednesday•