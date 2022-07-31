McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a walk, a stolen base and a run Saturday in the Brewers' 9-4 win over the Red Sox.

McCutchen opened his big-league career with five straight 20-plus-steal seasons, but the running game isn't as significant of a part of his skill set in his age-35 campaign. Even so, McCutchen hasn't been entirely inactive on the bases, as his steal Saturday was his seventh of the season (in 12 attempts). He'll be back in action for Sunday's series finale, serving as Milwaukee's designated hitter while batting cleanup.