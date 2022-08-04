McCutchen went 2-for-5 with two doubles and a stolen base in an 8-7 loss to the Pirates on Wednesday.

McCutchen ripped a pair of doubles out of the cleanup spot against his former team. He now has 19 doubles on the year and six over the last 15 days. McCutchen also picked up his eighth steal of the season by swiping third off Chase De Jong. The 35-year-old center fielder isn't elite in any category anymore, but he still combines a fair mix of pop and speed while hitting in the heart of the Brewers lineup.