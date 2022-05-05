McCutchen went 4-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs in the 18-4 win over the Reds on Wednesday.

McCutchen ripped an RBI single off Vladimir Gutierrez in the bottom of the first inning before adding another single in the third frame and coming around to score on a Rowdy Tellez grand slam. The 35-year-old later walked and scored on Tellez's second long ball of the contest in the sixth and doubled in two runs in the seventh. He notched his fourth hit on an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring Lorenzo Cain and reaching four RBI on the day. McCutchen has operated as the Brewers' primary designated hitter in 2022, producing a .242 batting average with two homers and 14 RBI over 95 at-bats in 24 games.