McCutchen went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and three total RBI in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Cardinals.

McCutchen gave the Brewers a 2-0 lead in the top of the first and put them ahead for good with a two-run blast in the fifth. While he's batting just .227 (5-for-22) across his last six games, he's gone yard three times in that span, knocking in six runs. The veteran outfielder is up to a .244/.312/.400 slash line with 17 homers, 65 RBI, 63 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 120 contests overall.