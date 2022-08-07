McCutchen went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two walks in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Reds.
McCutchen produced the Brewers' first and last runs in the game with a solo shot in the fourth and a sacrifice fly in the ninth. He's cooled off a bit since the All-Star break, going 13-for-54 (.241), though he's added two homers, seven RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases. The 35-year-old has enjoyed a productive campaign with a .253/.324/.397 slash line, 11 long balls, 48 RBI, 47 runs scored, eight steals and 19 doubles through 404 plate appearances, though that .721 OPS stands the lowest in his career.
