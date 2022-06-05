McCutchen went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's 6-4 extra-inning loss to the Padres.

McCutchen provided an RBI single in the 10th inning, but the Brewers weren't able to turn that into a rally. The 35-year-old outfielder had gone just 1-for-38 in his previous nine games before breaking out of the slump Sunday. That poor stretch has dropped his slash line to .216/.265/.304 with three home runs, 20 RBI, 16 runs scored, three stolen bases and six doubles through 185 plate appearances this year.