Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said McCutchen (illness) will "probably" be activated from the COVID-19-related injured list ahead of Wednesday's series finale with Atlanta or Friday's series opener with Washington, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Whether the Brewers choose to bring McCutchen back Wednesday or following Thursday's team off day will hinge on how he fares from a conditioning standpoint during his full workout Tuesday. While McCutchen has been on the shelf for the past week and a half, the Brewers have mostly rotated Rowdy Tellez and Christian Yelich at designated hitter, which has opened up more opportunities for Jace Peterson and Tyrone Taylor.