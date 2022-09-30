site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Not starting Friday
RotoWire Staff
McCutchen isn't in the lineup Friday against Miami.
McCutchen is getting a day off after he went 2-for-8 with a walk and four strikeouts over the last two games. Keston Hiura will take over as the designated hitter and bat sixth.
