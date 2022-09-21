McCutchen isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Mets.
McCutchen started the last two games and went 3-for-6 with a double, a run, an RBI, two walks and two strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Christian Yelich serves as the designated hitter and leads off.
