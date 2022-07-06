McCutchen isn't starting Wednesday against the Cubs.
McCutchen is getting a day off after he went 0-for-12 with a walk and three strikeouts over the last three games. Christian Yelich will serve as the designated hitter while Keston Hiura draws the start in left field.
