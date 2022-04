McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Orioles.

It took McCutchen five games to knock in his first runs with the Brewers, but the trio of them he picked up Tuesday were key to his team's victory. McCutchen is being put in position to help fantasy players, as he has hit cleanup in the three games in which a right-hander has started for the opponent and leadoff in the two games in which the Brewers have taken on a southpaw.