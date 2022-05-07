McCutchen was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday.
While it's not yet clear whether McCutchen has tested positive for COVID-19, he'll need to isolate from the team until he clears the league's protocols. Mike Brosseau was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to provide additional depth, while Tyrone Taylor should see an uptick in playing time with McCutchen sidelined.
More News
-
Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Sitting out for day game•
-
Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Four hits, four RBI in win•
-
Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Swats second homer•
-
Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Carries offense in win•
-
Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Records third steal•