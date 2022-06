McCutchen went 3-for-4 with two runs, an RBI, two stolen bases and a strikeout in Friday's 11-5 loss to the Nationals.

The Brewers struggled once again Friday during their seventh consecutive loss, but McCutchen was a bright spot in the team's offense. He didn't have any extra-base hits but showcased his speed with two steals. The 35-year-old has been effective during Milwaukee's losing streak, hitting .346 with a double, four RBI, two runs and two steals over the last seven games.