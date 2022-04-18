McCutchen went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Cardinals.

Though McCutchen has turned in nine seasons of double-digit steals during his career, none have come since 2018. That makes McCutchen's early involvement on the bases all the more surprising, as the 35-year-old has now nabbed steals in two straight games and has made three attempts overall through 10 games. McCutchen's willingness to run may be a byproduct of the Brewers' offensive struggles; Sunday's six-run effort was Milwaukee's top total through its first 10 games. Assuming the likes of Christian Yelich and Hunter Renfroe eventually begin to heat up and the Brewers are able to more easily manufacture runs, McCutchen may not be as inclined to go for steals, especially if he continues to stick as the club's cleanup hitter versus right-handed pitching.