McCutchen went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.
He wasn't a big part of the Brewers' 12-run offensive outburst, and he was caught stealing on one of his attempts. At least he was successful on the other, giving him three steals on the year. McCutchen is still looking for his first home run with the Brewers.
