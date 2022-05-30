McCutchen will get a breather in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs.
The 35-year-old will be on the bench for the first time since returning from the COVID-19 injured list May 20, batting .231 with a homer, three RBI and four runs over nine contests. Keston Hiura is starting at designated hitter and will bat seventh in the first game Monday.
