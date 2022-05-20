McCutchen (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday.

McCutchen has been sidelined the past two weeks after testing positive for the virus, but he'll rejoin Milwaukee's active roster ahead of Friday's matchup with Washington. Th 35-year-old has a .240/.291/.350 slash line with two home runs, 14 RBI, 11 runs and three stolen bases in 110 plate appearances this year.

