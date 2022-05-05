McCutchen is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds.
He'll be one of three veterans sitting out in Thursday's series finale after starting in Wednesday's 18-4 win. McCutchen, who went 4-for-5 with a double, a walk, four RBI and two runs in the trouncing of Cincinnati, will be replaced at designated hitter by Keston Hiura.
