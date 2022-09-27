site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-andrew-mccutchen-sitting-out-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Sitting out Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McCutchen isn't starting Tuesday against the Cardinals.
After going 2-for-16 in the last series against Cincinnati, McCutchen will step aside Tuesday in order to let Keston Hiura serve as the Brewers' designated hitter, who will bat sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read