McCutchen went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in a 4-3 win over the Pirates on Friday.

McCutchen made two stolen base attempts in the game and was caught stealing once. He now has six stolen bases in 11 attempts, for a 55% stolen base success rate. The 35-year-old veteran may not be given the green light to run very much in the future if he is unable to steal more efficiently. After his two-hit game, McCutchen is slashing .254/.321/.375 over 69 games this season.