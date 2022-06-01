McCutchen is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Cubs.
McCutchen is mired in an 0-for-26 slump and will receive a day off to reset. Keston Hiura will bat fifth as the designated hitter Wednesday in his place.
