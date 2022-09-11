McCutchen went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Reds.
McCutchen added some insurance with an eighth-inning blast. The 35-year-old has gone yard twice in eight games in September while adding three multi-hit efforts. He's maintained a .244/.312/.394 slash line with 16 homers, 62 RBI, 62 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 118 contests in a near-everyday role, though he's already been out of the starting lineup four times in 11 games this month.
