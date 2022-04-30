McCutchen went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 11-1 win over the Cubs.
He launched his second homer of the season -- and second in as many games -- in the third inning off Kyle Hendricks, one of six Milwaukee long balls on the night. McCutchen hasn't been able to really get hot yet for the Brewers, but he's consistently hitting cleanup against RHP and leadoff against LHP, and his mediocre .247/.302/.377 slash line has still led to three steals, seven runs and 10 RBI.
