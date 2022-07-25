McCutchen went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in Sunday's victory over the Rockies.

McCutchen endured a 1-for-40 slump earlier in the season, but since snapping out of that skid he has gone 47-for-152 (.309) with seven home runs, nine doubles and 26 RBI over a 39-game span. With McCutchen on a roll, he is regularly occupying the clean spot against right-handers and hitting either third or leadoff against southpaws.