McCutchen isn't starting the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Giants.
McCutchen started Thursday's matinee and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout. Rowdy Tellez will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth during the second game of the twin bill.
More News
-
Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Opening on bench again•
-
Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Resting for series finale•
-
Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Sits amid offensive skid•
-
Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Slugs two homers•
-
Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Takes seat Wednesday•