McCutchen isn't starting Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
McCutchen has gone 1-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts over his last two matchups but will be on the bench for the third time in the last five games. Rowdy Tellez will serve as the designated hitter and bat third Thursday.
