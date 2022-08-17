McCutchen isn't starting Wednesday against the Dodgers.
McCutchen is getting a rare day off after he hit .222 with two doubles, five runs, two RBI, two walks and six strikeouts over the last seven games. Keston Hiura will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
