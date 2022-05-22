McCutchen went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double in a 5-1 victory over Washington.
Playing in his second game since returning from the COVID-19 injured list, McCutchen got Milwaukee on the board with a solo home run off Patrick Corbin to lead off the bottom of the first, singled in the sixth and doubled in the eighth. The long ball is the veteran outfielder's third and he's put together a strong May with a .307/.357/.500 slash line through six games after a sluggish April.
