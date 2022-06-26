McCutchen went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's victory over the Blue Jays.
McCutchen sent Willy Adames home on a second inning home run Saturday. The hit extended his hitting streak to four games, two of which were two-hit games. The veteran is slashing .320/.420/.480 in June and has raised his season batting average to .249 after he started the month with a .214 average.
