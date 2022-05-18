McCutchen (illness) won't be activated from the COVID-19 injured list for Wednesday's series finale versus Atlanta, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The veteran outfielder was scheduled for a full workout Tuesday, and the team apparently wants to give him a couple more days to keep ramping up before rejoining the active roster. McCutchen is now expected to be activated for Friday's series opener against the Nationals.
