McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Monday and sent to the alternate training site.

McKinney was cast off the Blue Jays' 40-man roster Friday, and he'll work at the Brewers' alternate training site in Appleton going forward. The 26-year-old made three brief appearances on Toronto's active roster in 2020 and could be a candidate be called up prior to the end of the season. McKinney appeared in just two games this season, but he slashed .215/.274/.422 with 12 home runs and 28 RBI over 84 major-league games in 2019.