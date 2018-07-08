Brewers' Brad Miller: Takes seat Sunday
Miller is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves.
Tyler Saladino will draw his fourth straight start at shortstop Sunday and appears to have overtaken Miller as the primary option at that position, but the latter still may have a path to playing time at the other middle-infield spot. Jonathan Villar will get the nod at the keystone Sunday with lefty Sean Newcomb on the hill for Atlanta, but Miller boasts a .274/.348/.465 slash line and 123 wRC+ versus right-handers this season, a steep upgrade over Villar's .251/.297/.338 line and 70 wRC+ in those same matchups. That discrepancy might make Miller the preferred candidate to occupy the strong side of a platoon at second base.
More News
