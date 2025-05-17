Turang went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Twins.
The second baseman very nearly manufactured a run by himself in the first inning, slapping a single to left field and then swiping second and third base, but the Brewers couldn't bring Turang home and never got another runner that close to scoring again. The 25-year-old is up to 11 steals on the year in 14 attempts while slashing .288/.365/.365 with three homers, 16 RBI and 32 runs in 42 games.
