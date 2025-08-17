Turang went 2-for-5 with an RBI double in Saturday's 6-5 extra-innings win against the Reds.

Turang got the scoring started in the second inning, when his double to right field brought Caleb Durbin home. Turang is up to 57 RBI on the season, which ties his mark in 2024 in 129 less plate appearances. While his 21 steals is lower than last year (50), Turang is enjoying career highs across the board, including home runs (12) and OPS (.752).